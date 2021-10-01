Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,331 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.63% of DexCom worth $259,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $546.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.