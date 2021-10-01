Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.96% of Keysight Technologies worth $274,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

KEYS opened at $164.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

