Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,014 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $269,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,608,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $319.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.52. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

