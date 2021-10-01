Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.73

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as high as C$0.78. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 1,336,600 shares traded.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$190.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.