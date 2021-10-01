Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,058. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEVI opened at $24.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

