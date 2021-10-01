Levolution (LEVL) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and $40,685.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00235990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012768 BTC.

About Levolution

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,068,172 coins. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.