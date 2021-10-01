Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 139,153 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,153 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $27,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,493. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.