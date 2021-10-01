Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

