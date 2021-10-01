Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 1,215,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,565,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.