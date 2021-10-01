LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Darcie Peck Sells 5,407 Shares

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Darcie Peck sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $12,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 79,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,671. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.