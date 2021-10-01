Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €270.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €270.18 ($317.86).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Linde in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Linde in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during trading on Friday, hitting €256.10 ($301.29). The company had a trading volume of 1,076,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of €261.93 and a 200 day moving average of €248.47. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a fifty-two week high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.