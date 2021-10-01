Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $921.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,214.72 or 1.00381574 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,314,887 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

