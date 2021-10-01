Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,684,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPTK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,986. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.