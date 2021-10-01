Littlejohn & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lowered its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Emerald worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

