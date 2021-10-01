Littlejohn & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,824 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 1.76% of Assertio worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assertio by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 73.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Assertio by 520.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

