Littlejohn & Co. LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,423 shares during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling makes up 2.7% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $19,298,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,722,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,816. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $860.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

