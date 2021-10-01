Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $250,000 in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,414,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,241,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,954,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,587,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,955,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAQ remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

