LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $79.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

