Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Acquired by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LOB opened at $63.63 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

