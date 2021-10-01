Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0936 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.
Shares of LZRFY opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
