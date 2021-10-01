Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

NYSE LXFR opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter valued at $206,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

