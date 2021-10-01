Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $646.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $641.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.59. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $345.19 and a 12 month high of $677.34.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.