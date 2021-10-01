Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 74,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 152.51% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $157.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

