Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

