Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 617,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after buying an additional 266,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Edison International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 101,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Edison International stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

