Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 27,511.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 813,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 811,025 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1,539.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 739,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 694,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 43.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,555,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 472,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CDK Global by 64.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 472,120 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

