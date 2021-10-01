Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 522 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

