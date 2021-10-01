MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,579,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

