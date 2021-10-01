Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

