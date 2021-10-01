Magna International Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Magna International in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perfom” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.41 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MG opened at C$95.32 on Thursday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$60.82 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$110.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

