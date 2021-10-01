Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEQ. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of MEQ stock traded down C$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$103.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586. The firm has a market cap of C$963.38 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$62.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$119.84.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$19.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$18.09. The firm had revenue of C$39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.3400001 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

