Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $49,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Mannatech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

