Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the August 31st total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MPCMF stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

