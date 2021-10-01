Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.67. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 43,631 shares.

MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

