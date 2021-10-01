Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $32.75

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $33.67. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 43,631 shares.
MARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.