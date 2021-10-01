Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MARPS stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.