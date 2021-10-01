Mark B. Justh Sells 51,872 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OMEX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.69.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
