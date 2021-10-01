Mark B. Justh Sells 51,872 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh sold 51,872 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $357,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OMEX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.98. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

