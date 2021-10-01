Mark David Brazeal Sells 3,150 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $484.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.54.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,641,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $20,192,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

