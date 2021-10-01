Materion Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Materion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

