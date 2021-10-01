Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

