Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.20.

MMX stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $651.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

