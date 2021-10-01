MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

MXL opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $681,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and have sold 189,636 shares valued at $9,392,867. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

