McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

