McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.97-3.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-13% yr/yr to ~$6.27-6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.30 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.970-$3.020 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

