McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of McEwen Mining worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

