MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) & KE (NYSE:BEKE) Critical Survey

MDJM (NASDAQ:MDJH) and KE (NYSE:BEKE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get MDJM alerts:

This table compares MDJM and KE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDJM N/A N/A N/A KE 3.82% 4.92% 3.07%

This table compares MDJM and KE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDJM $5.87 million 7.97 $260,000.00 N/A N/A KE $10.80 billion 1.51 $425.68 million $0.15 121.73

KE has higher revenue and earnings than MDJM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of MDJM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MDJM and KE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDJM 0 0 0 0 N/A KE 0 5 3 0 2.38

KE has a consensus target price of $45.27, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given KE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than MDJM.

Summary

KE beats MDJM on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDJM Company Profile

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co. Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.