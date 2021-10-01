Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDIBY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

