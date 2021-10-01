Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDIBY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDIBY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

