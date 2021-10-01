Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 12.5% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $264,131.31 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00348318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,675,477 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

