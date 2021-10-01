Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,437 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after buying an additional 981,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MLCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.72. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

