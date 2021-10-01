Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth $127,000. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

