Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Phoenix New Media worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENG. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 271.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter.

